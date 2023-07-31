Mainly dry weather this week

A bit warmer tomorrow

Slight chance of rain Wednesday

Higher humidity on Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The forecast is looking summery and pretty uneventful for the first week of August. High temperatures will be a bit warmer than average for the start of the month, and we only have some small rain chances to watch.

What’s Coming Up...

Skies remain mostly clear overnight, with low temperatures cooler to the mid and upper 50s by early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will start off sunny, with partly cloudy skies around the lunch hour and into the rest of the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid-80s for most of southern Wisconsin. Humidity levels will remain in the comfortable range.

The weather remains quiet Tuesday night into Wednesday. High temperatures may be a few degrees warmer for midweek and humidity will begin to increase slightly. As a system passes to our south, there will be a small chance for a few showers in southern Wisconsin, mainly later in the day.

Looking Ahead...

Skies will remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the rest of the workweek. You’ll notice a bit more humidity on Thursday, but it will be on a downward trend on Friday and into the next weekend. We’ll keep an eye on an additional rain chance on Saturday.

