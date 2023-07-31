Mainly dry weather this week

Temperature grow a bit warmer
Temperatures stay a bit above average this week.
Temperatures stay a bit above average this week.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • A bit warmer tomorrow
  • Slight chance of rain Wednesday
  • Higher humidity on Thursday
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The forecast is looking summery and pretty uneventful for the first week of August. High temperatures will be a bit warmer than average for the start of the month, and we only have some small rain chances to watch.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Skies remain mostly clear overnight, with low temperatures cooler to the mid and upper 50s by early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will start off sunny, with partly cloudy skies around the lunch hour and into the rest of the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid-80s for most of southern Wisconsin. Humidity levels will remain in the comfortable range.

The weather remains quiet Tuesday night into Wednesday. High temperatures may be a few degrees warmer for midweek and humidity will begin to increase slightly. As a system passes to our south, there will be a small chance for a few showers in southern Wisconsin, mainly later in the day.

Looking Ahead...

Skies will remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the rest of the workweek. You’ll notice a bit more humidity on Thursday, but it will be on a downward trend on Friday and into the next weekend. We’ll keep an eye on an additional rain chance on Saturday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Father of teen missing in Baraboo frustrated with investigation
Father of missing Sauk Co. teen frustrated with investigation, offers own theories
Large hail and damaging winds possible
Severe storms sweep through southern Wisconsin
Image of Alliant Energy's outage map at 9:30 p.m., on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Thousands without power in southern Wisconsin during Friday storms
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway

Latest News

Sunny and pleasant weather is expected today.
Pleasant Weather to Begin the Week
Sunshine is expected through much of the week
Pleasant Weather to Begin the Week
But what will this do for our drought?
Mild Weather Continues
Plenty of Sun
Mild Weather This Week