MPD: OWI suspect crashes into parked cars on Madison’s south side

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Madison Police Dept. K-9 unit tracked down a man accused of crashing into two parked vehicles on the city’s south side Sunday while driving under the influence.

According to the MPD statement, officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to reports of the wreck, in the 1600 block of Lake Point Dr.

The 38-year-old man who was allegedly behind the wheel at the time ran off before the officers arrived, the report continued. A K-9 unit was brought in, and the dog tracked his scent until they found him and took him into custody.

The man was taken into custody on a count of operating while intoxicated, first offense. MPD noted the investigation is still ongoing.

