MPD: OWI suspect crashes into parked cars on Madison’s south side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Madison Police Dept. K-9 unit tracked down a man accused of crashing into two parked vehicles on the city’s south side Sunday while driving under the influence.

According to the MPD statement, officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to reports of the wreck, in the 1600 block of Lake Point Dr.

The 38-year-old man who was allegedly behind the wheel at the time ran off before the officers arrived, the report continued. A K-9 unit was brought in, and the dog tracked his scent until they found him and took him into custody.

The man was taken into custody on a count of operating while intoxicated, first offense. MPD noted the investigation is still ongoing.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.