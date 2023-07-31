NWS confirms Jefferson Co. tornado

PALMYRA, Wis. (WMTV) – The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down Friday night in Jefferson Co. as strong storms swept through southern Wisconsin toppling trees and leaving tens of thousands of people in the dark.

On Monday, the agency reported an EF-1 twister formed on the southwest tip of Upper Spring Lake, outside of Palmyra, around 10:30 p.m. Winds reached nearly 100 mph as it cut a path more than a mile long and approximately 150 yards wide.

According to NWS, the tornado knocked down and uprooted trees along Mill Road and did the most damage where that road intersects with Co. Road Z. On a property at that crossroads, most of the trees ended up snapped or uprooted.

It finally lifted when it reached a field a little more than two-and-a-half miles northeast of Palmyra.

