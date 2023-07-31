Oktoberfest makes its way to Breese Stevens this fall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Breese Stevens Field will host their new Oktoberfest tradition in Madison this September.

“We are extremely excited to expand upon local traditions and bring Oktoberfest, presented by Zimbrick Volkswagen of Middleton, back to Downtown Madison and Historic Breese Stevens Field,” Big Top Events General Manager, Tristan Straub said in a statement. “We have really amped up the entertainment for this one.”

Food, music, a brat-eating competition and even a yodeling competition is on the schedule. The event will also host a performance by Strongman Tulga, who appeared on both America’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent.

Gates will open at 1 p.m. and the event will begin at 2 p.m. on Sept. 24 and will end at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale Aug. 4. For more information, visit the Breese Stevens website.

