Pleasant Weather to Begin the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will dominate the weather around here for much of this week. This ridge originated over Canada and there is pleasant air associated with it. This air mass will remain in place through the first part of the week.

High pressure will remain in control through the middle part of the week. As the ridge drifts eastward, wind will become southerly. With the southerly wind, temperatures and humidity levels will be on the rise.

Slightly cooler temperatures will return for the weekend. Highs will be back in the lower to middle 80s with lower levels of humidity. Very little rain is expected in the days to come.

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 82. Wind: Light N.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 61. Wind: N 5.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 85.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 87.

