Pleasant Weather to Begin the Week

Sunshine is expected through much of the week
Sunshine is expected through much of the week
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Pleasant Temperatures
  • Light Wind
  • Low Humidity
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will dominate the weather around here for much of this week. This ridge originated over Canada and there is pleasant air associated with it. This air mass will remain in place through the first part of the week.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

High pressure will remain in control through the middle part of the week. As the ridge drifts eastward, wind will become southerly. With the southerly wind, temperatures and humidity levels will be on the rise.

Slightly cooler temperatures will return for the weekend. Highs will be back in the lower to middle 80s with lower levels of humidity. Very little rain is expected in the days to come.

Looking Ahead...

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 82. Wind: Light N.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 61. Wind: N 5.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 85.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 87.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Father of teen missing in Baraboo frustrated with investigation
Father of missing Sauk Co. teen frustrated with investigation, offers own theories
Large hail and damaging winds possible
Severe storms sweep through southern Wisconsin
Image of Alliant Energy's outage map at 9:30 p.m., on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Thousands without power in southern Wisconsin during Friday storms
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway

Latest News

But what will this do for our drought?
Mild Weather Continues
Plenty of Sun
Mild Weather This Week
Comfortable and sunny for the next few days.
Comfortable stretch of weather
Platteville and Belmont area hail
Storms, storm damage in south central Wisconsin