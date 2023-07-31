Portion of Atwood Avenue to close as it enters final phase of reconstruction

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Commuters planning to travel on Madison’s east side are about to see new road closures. Starting Monday, a portion of Atwood Avenue will be shutdown as it enters its final phase of reconstruction.

The closure is set to take place starting Monday at 7 a.m. between Fair Oaks Avenue and Sugar Avenue. It’s expected to last through the end of August.

“We’re gonna try to get the major work done in the next month,” City of Madison Engineer Andrew Zwieg said. “You have many businesses along Atwood (Avenue) there... what this project is going to do is it’s going to improve access to all of those destinations.”

The improvements aim to better pedestrian safety and improve the flow of traffic.

Tom Fullmer, the marketing and public relations coordinator for Olbrich Botanical Gardens, said the construction hasn’t impacted their business too significantly.

“We’ve kind of been rolling with the punches,” Fullmer said. “There’s challenges like there are with any construction projects, but it hasn’t really tampered attendance too much for us.”

Despite some challenges, Fullmer said there’s been strong communication between the city and business impacted by construction.

“The city has done a pretty great job from our perspective of getting the word out about it,” Fullmer said. “We’ve been kept pretty up to date on what’s going on.”

Zwieg said the month-long closure will allow construction workers to finish up the final phase of the reconstruction in a shorter amount of time.

“It’s best if we just remove continuous traffic in this section,” Zwieg said. “A lot of their equipment is two lanes wide. There’s only three lanes for us to work with out there, so it’s just best if we let them go get a lot done in the next month.”

Zwieg said the city appreciates the public’s patience so far with the project. It’s slated to be fully complete by this fall.

