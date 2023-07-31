Two hurt after motorcycle strikes deer in Grant County

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were hospitalized after the motorcycle they were riding crashed into a deer Sunday night in Grant County, authorities reported.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office stated that a 64-year-old man and 58-year-old woman, both from Boscobel, were heading westbound on Highway 133 outside of Muscoda when their red 2018 Harley Davidson struck a deer. Both people were thrown from the motorcycle.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center was notified just after 8:35 p.m. Sunday for the crash. The driver of the motorcycle suffered severe injuries, and a Med Flight took him to the hospital. Muscoda EMS took the passenger to Gunderson Boscobel for her injuries.

Muscoda Police Department, Muscoda Fire, Muscoda EMS and Med Flight assisted the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office at the scene of the wreck.

