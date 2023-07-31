Wisconsin woman set on fire, manhunt for boyfriend is under way

SALEM, Wis. (WBAY) - A manhunt is on for a man suspected of setting his girlfriend on fire Sunday morning and leaving the scene, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said.

The sheriff’s department said it received a call from a Salem Lakes woman at about 4:45 a.m.

The victim told them she and Myron Faith Bowie had an argument where Bowie said he would kill her, her children, and her entire family before setting her on fire and driving away.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with severe burns. She is in critical condition.

Kenosha Co. Sheriff’s Department searching for Myron Faith Bowie, who is considered armed and dangerous. (Kenosha Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Bowie is on the run and believed to be driving a black Cadillac SRX with Illinois license plate: DQ46996.

Bowie has a felony warrant for his arrest and should be considered armed and dangerous. Myron has been known to stay in the Chicago area -- Logan Square and Wicker Park. He is in his mid-30s, about 6 feet tall, and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

If anyone knows where Bowie is, see him or his vehicle, please contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or 800-807-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1,000.

