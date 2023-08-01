2023 CrossFit Games on the hunt for Fittest on Earth

Some of the best athletes in the world descend on Madison this week for the final game in Wisconsin's capital.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A chance to watch top athletes from around the globe compete in the ultimate test of fitness is here.

The pinnacle of the sport is calling Madison home now through August 6 situated in and around Alliant Energy Center grounds.

Three days, prior to kickoff, the conversation quickly shifted to the location of the 2024 CrossFit Games, as this year will be the last for the Capital City to host the event. Organizers are expected to reveal the new location grounds Wednesday afternoon.

The fitness mecca is not only a chance to be a part of the action as a spectator but also to hear and train with industry experts on the latest innovations in technology surrounding fitness and the sport itself.

In 2022, more than 50,000 people were a part of the spectacle, with Destination Madison estimating $12 million was generated in tourism revenue for Dane County.

To access venue maps, competition schedules, vendors, and admission information, see here!

