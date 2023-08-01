Ahead of Madison’s decision on body cameras, here’s what other agencies say about them

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison is set to decide on the birth of body cameras worn by city police officers Tuesday night, a move that’s been made years ago by other law enforcement agencies in southern Wisconsin.

“In 2023, I find it difficult to run a credible police department without a body camera program,” Milton Police Chief Scott Marquardt said. His department began using the recording gear in 2015, costing taxpayers about $10,000 a year.

“They are not cheap,” Marquardt said, “but they are an investment. I believe that in this era of transparency and the need to maintain and establish trust in policing organizations with the public, being willing and able to be filmed while we do our job to accurately portray exactly what we do, [I] think is important.”

In Wisconsin’s capital city, the Police Oversight Board reviewed the policy MPD submitted and voted to approve it Monday night. Madison’s Common Council is scheduled to discuss fully authorizing the program at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Baraboo Police Dept. Body Cameras (Courtesy of Ryan La Broscian)

Ahead of the vote, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said she was all in on the pilot program.

“We’ve been talking about this for so long in Madison, I actually think we should go ahead and just do the pilot,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I think we should learn as much as we possibly can. That’s really what I’m focused on. What are the questions we’re asking, what data are we going to be collecting to answer those questions.”

Other proponents of body cameras, like Captain Ryan La Broscian in Baraboo, say officers feel peace of mind when video is captured. In Baraboo, department policy allows officers to choose when to press record. The policy states: “Officers should activate the BWC [body worn camera] to record contacts with citizens in the performance of official duties the officer feels may result in court action.”

The document also notes, “Our resources do not allow for the recording and storage of video for every contact an officer may have.” La Broscian said much of the program’s costs are to maintain data storage.

Across the state, device cost, as well as the cost to record and keep footage, remain top barriers to implementing body cameras. That’s according to the most recent data by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, a 2021 survey of more than 400 law enforcement agencies around the state.

The report also revealed 88-percent of respondents used either a body cam or dash cam. Nearly half used both.

“There might be a few outliers out there that don’t [use body cameras], but we as sheriffs understand the need for having this piece of equipment,” Dodge Co. Sheriff Dale Schmidt said. He is also the president of the Badger State Sheriffs’ Association.

“Law enforcement knows and and has known that for years, any contact could be recorded by a member of the community, whether it’s via cell phone or something like that,” La Broscian said. “This gives the officers the control to be able to record from their contacts and from what they were seeing in the situation at the time that they were in.”

