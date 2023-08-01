A Bit Warmer Today

Warm Temperatures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will dominate the weather around here for most of the remainder of this week. The ridge will bring plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures to the region through the middle of the week. Humidity levels will rise through the next couple days, then drop off through the end of the week.

High temperatures will be above average for the next several days, but a cold front will push temperatures back to near average readings in the lower 80sby the weekend. We also will see increasing chances of rain onto the upcoming weekend.

Longer range forecasts are calling for near average temperatures into next week with highs anticipated in the lower 80s.

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 85. Wind: S 5.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 66. Wind: S 5-10.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 86.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 89.

