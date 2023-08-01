Clear the Shelters campaign aims to give furry friends a home

Furry friends across the nation are ready to find their fur-ever homes with the ninth annual...
Furry friends across the nation are ready to find their fur-ever homes with the ninth annual Clear the Shelters adoption event.(WILX)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Furry friends across the nation are ready to find their fur-ever homes with the ninth annual Clear the Shelters adoption event.

NBC15 is one of many NBC stations across the country partnering with local shelters for the month of August to help promote pet adoption and raise funds for animal welfare.

“On an average weekend, our Adoptions staff usually finds families for just over 20 animals, but during last year’s Clear The Shelters weekend, DCHS found new homes for over 80 pets,” says Lisa Bernard, Public Relations Coordinator at DCHS. “We are very excited to see how this month of promotions brings us closer to our goal of sending all adoptable animals home with new families by the end of the event.”

Shelters participating in this year’s event include:

  • Iowa County Humane Society (Dodgeville)
  • Dane County Humane Society (Madison)
  • 9 Lives Rescue Inc (Middleton)
  • Angel’s Wish Pet Adoption and Resource Center (Verona)

The Dane County Humane Society will reduce adoption fees for a different group of animals each week during the first three weeks of August. Adoptions are first come first serve.

For more information, visit the shelter’s website. Any local shelter or pet rescue center can sign up and get more information here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Father of teen missing in Baraboo frustrated with investigation
Father of missing Sauk Co. teen frustrated with investigation, offers own theories
Large hail and damaging winds possible
Severe storms sweep through southern Wisconsin
Image of Alliant Energy's outage map at 9:30 p.m., on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Thousands without power in southern Wisconsin during Friday storms
CrossFit Athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games
CrossFit Games no longer in Madison next year

Latest News

A dog is part of a Portage man’s explanation of what led up to his girlfriend falling off a...
A Madison woman died after reportedly falling off a golf cart. Her mother demands justice.
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down Friday night in Jefferson Co. as...
NWS confirms Jefferson Co. tornado
A Dane County event aims to keep area drinking water and waterways clean.
Dane Co. event encourages disposal of household hazardous waste
Two people were hospitalized after the motorcycle they were riding crashed into a deer Sunday...
Two hurt after motorcycle strikes deer in Grant County