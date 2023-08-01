Clear the Shelters campaign aims to give furry friends a home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Furry friends across the nation are ready to find their fur-ever homes with the ninth annual Clear the Shelters adoption event.

NBC15 is one of many NBC stations across the country partnering with local shelters for the month of August to help promote pet adoption and raise funds for animal welfare.

“On an average weekend, our Adoptions staff usually finds families for just over 20 animals, but during last year’s Clear The Shelters weekend, DCHS found new homes for over 80 pets,” says Lisa Bernard, Public Relations Coordinator at DCHS. “We are very excited to see how this month of promotions brings us closer to our goal of sending all adoptable animals home with new families by the end of the event.”

Shelters participating in this year’s event include:

Iowa County Humane Society (Dodgeville)



Dane County Humane Society (Madison)



9 Lives Rescue Inc (Middleton)



Angel’s Wish Pet Adoption and Resource Center (Verona)



The Dane County Humane Society will reduce adoption fees for a different group of animals each week during the first three weeks of August. Adoptions are first come first serve.

For more information, visit the shelter’s website. Any local shelter or pet rescue center can sign up and get more information here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.