Clothing store Faherty to open at Hilldale

Faherty
Faherty(Faherty)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clothing store Faherty is making its way to Wisconsin with a new location at Hilldale Shopping Center.

Faherty provides clothing made from environmentally-responsible materials, explained Hilldale. The store will offer everyday dress clothes, swimwear, sunglasses, shoes, and pajamas.

“We are thrilled to welcome Faherty to our Hilldale family,” said Nanci Horn, General Manager of Hilldale. “As a sustainable brand, known for its great quality and focus on giving back to the community, they are sure to quickly become a Madison favorite.”

This will be the store’s first Wisconsin location.

The company was founded by twin brothers Alex and Mike Faherty. Their first Wisconsin location will open later this year, between Lush Cosmetics and Madewell at Hilldale, located at 708 N. Midvale Boulevard.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Father of teen missing in Baraboo frustrated with investigation
Father of missing Sauk Co. teen frustrated with investigation, offers own theories
Large hail and damaging winds possible
Severe storms sweep through southern Wisconsin
Image of Alliant Energy's outage map at 9:30 p.m., on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Thousands without power in southern Wisconsin during Friday storms
CrossFit Athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games
CrossFit Games no longer in Madison next year

Latest News

Congressman Tom Tiffany (R-WI) has revealed he does not plan to challenge Democratic Senator...
Republican Rep. Tiffany won’t run for US Senate in Wisconsin, leaving open field
His decision not to enter the race comes just under two months after fellow Republican U.S....
Republican Rep. Tiffany won’t run for US Senate in Wisconsin, leaving open field
UW Health University Hospital finished #1 in Wisconsin in U.S. News & World Report's rankings...
UW Health University Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary’s rank in Top 5 in U.S. News rankings
Two of Wisconsin’s top five hospitals are in Madison, including the one that topped the list...
UW Health University Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary’s rank in Top 5 in U.S. News rankings