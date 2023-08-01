Clothing store Faherty to open at Hilldale

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clothing store Faherty is making its way to Wisconsin with a new location at Hilldale Shopping Center.

Faherty provides clothing made from environmentally-responsible materials, explained Hilldale. The store will offer everyday dress clothes, swimwear, sunglasses, shoes, and pajamas.

“We are thrilled to welcome Faherty to our Hilldale family,” said Nanci Horn, General Manager of Hilldale. “As a sustainable brand, known for its great quality and focus on giving back to the community, they are sure to quickly become a Madison favorite.”

This will be the store’s first Wisconsin location.

The company was founded by twin brothers Alex and Mike Faherty. Their first Wisconsin location will open later this year, between Lush Cosmetics and Madewell at Hilldale, located at 708 N. Midvale Boulevard.

