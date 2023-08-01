Driver gets 22 years in prison for DUI crash that killed 25-year-old woman

Investigators said that Lacey Lewis and her boyfriend were walking in the crosswalk when Stahl...
Investigators said that Lacey Lewis and her boyfriend were walking in the crosswalk when Stahl “plowed into” them, the district attorney said.(District Attorney John Kellner's office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOULGAS COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) – A driver has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison for a crash that killed a young woman who was walking in a crosswalk last year.

On Monday, a judge sentenced 46-year-old Jessica Stahl to 22 years in prison for the death of 25-year-old Lacey Lewis.

On June 16, 2022, just after 2 a.m., the Parker Police Department responded to an intersection for the crash. When officers arrived, they found Lewis in the middle of the road. She died several hours later at the hospital.

Investigators said that Lewis and her boyfriend were walking in the crosswalk when Stahl “plowed into” them, the district attorney said. Lewis’ boyfriend was not injured.

On Monday, a judge sentenced 46-year-old Jessica Stahl to 22 years in prison for the death of...
On Monday, a judge sentenced 46-year-old Jessica Stahl to 22 years in prison for the death of 25-year-old Lacey Lewis.(District Attorney John Kellner's office)

Police said Stahl initially stopped and asked Lewis’ boyfriend, “Did I hit her?”

The district attorney said Stahl did not call 911 or offer any help to the victim. She stayed in her car for six minutes before speeding away to flee police officers, the district attorney said.

Officers only had to chase Stahl for about a mile before she pulled over. Stahl was arrested and taken to a hospital for a blood draw. However, Stahl’s veins were destroyed from heroin use, officials said.

“Two nurses with more than 40 years of combined experience couldn’t draw blood,” Deputy District Attorney Sherri Giger said in a statement. “Medical staff and officers had never witnessed such extensive track marks and destroyed veins from heroin use.”

However, a urine sample showed drug use including heroin, fentanyl, meth, Vicodin, suboxone and diphenhydramine.

Officials also said Stahl had her young child in the car at the time of the crash.

A jury convicted Stahl of five offenses, including vehicular homicide while driving under the influence. Following her conviction, she received her prison sentence.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Father of teen missing in Baraboo frustrated with investigation
Father of missing Sauk Co. teen frustrated with investigation, offers own theories
Large hail and damaging winds possible
Severe storms sweep through southern Wisconsin
Image of Alliant Energy's outage map at 9:30 p.m., on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Thousands without power in southern Wisconsin during Friday storms
CrossFit Athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games
CrossFit Games no longer in Madison next year

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Trump charged by Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss
Congressman Tom Tiffany (R-WI) has revealed he does not plan to challenge Democratic Senator...
Republican Rep. Tiffany won’t run for US Senate in Wisconsin, leaving open field
His decision not to enter the race comes just under two months after fellow Republican U.S....
Republican Rep. Tiffany won’t run for US Senate in Wisconsin, leaving open field
UW Health University Hospital finished #1 in Wisconsin in U.S. News & World Report's rankings...
UW Health University Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary’s rank in Top 5 in U.S. News rankings
Two of Wisconsin’s top five hospitals are in Madison, including the one that topped the list...
UW Health University Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary’s rank in Top 5 in U.S. News rankings