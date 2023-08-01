Educators train on school crisis response, reunification process in Middleton

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Educators participated in school safety training Tuesday in Middleton to be prepared in the event of a crisis.

The Middleton training focused on standard response protocol and reunification methods, such as reuniting parents and guardians with students following a safety crisis response.

Officials say this is part of other trainings the state Department of Justice Office of School Safety is hosting this month. The trainings allow them to coordinate staff communication with local law enforcement and emergency services ahead of the upcoming school year.

“We’re going to build muscle memory,” said OSS Deputy Director Susan Whitstone. “We’re going to develop the most important thing is communication between your stakeholders so that everyone knows if a school needs to reunify- what is necessary for all of the team players, to get to that ultimate goal which is not perfection, but getting the students back to their parents or guardians.”

The OSS was created in 2018 following the mass shooting at Parkland High School in Florida.

