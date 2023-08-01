Excitement high as Badgers open fall camp on Wednesday

Wisconsin football is usually know for a dominate run game, but a new coach means a new offense and expanded roles for wide receivers.
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers are about a month away from the first football game of year!

Training camp starts Wednesday from UW-Platteville and the Badgers sat down for media day on Tuesday. First-year head coach Luke Fickell said his excitement for upcoming camp and the season is overwhelming.

“Honestly, I’m not kidding, I couldn’t sleep last night,” said Fickell. “Maybe some other reasons why, but going away-- it just kind of shifting that mode for me is critical. You know, getting away [to Platteville,] sometimes you can control your emotions as well right you don’t hear all the different things you do and you just get locked into the things that you’re doing. We understand, you know, what we haven’t done it together whether it’s us is coaches obvious with all his players so you can feel there’s definitely a little bit of a different buzz inside these walls.”

All of the players at media day were universally excited for fall camp.

“Oh man, I am fired up,” said Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin quarterback. “Yeah, excited, you know, I think that it’s a great opportunity.”

“It’s pretty much the only time when it’s this much football,” said Chimere Dike, Wisconsin wide receiver. “Even during the season, your classes and stuff like that, but I think it’s a great growth opportunity for all the new faces to grow and we want to be complete to get to where we wanna be come fall.

“Camp is where it all comes together,” said Braelon Allen, Wisconsin running back. “Spring is obviously a little bit, throughout the summer not too much it’s not really fresh in our minds. Right now, I guess the first few days really go install.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Father of teen missing in Baraboo frustrated with investigation
Father of missing Sauk Co. teen frustrated with investigation, offers own theories
Large hail and damaging winds possible
Severe storms sweep through southern Wisconsin
Image of Alliant Energy's outage map at 9:30 p.m., on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Thousands without power in southern Wisconsin during Friday storms
CrossFit Athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games
CrossFit Games no longer in Madison next year

Latest News

Wisconsin-Whitewater head men's basketball coach Pat Miller
Whitewater men’s basketball coach steps down after 22 years
Wisconsin volleyball plays Marquette at Oconomowoc High School to kickoff their spring season.
Wisconsin volleyball picked to win fifth-straight conference title
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) reaches to pick up offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini...
Report: NBC set to air three Wisconsin football games this season
1-on-1 with Badger men's hockey coach Mike Hastings
1-on-1 with Mike Hastings