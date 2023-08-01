Excitement high as Badgers open fall camp on Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers are about a month away from the first football game of year!

Training camp starts Wednesday from UW-Platteville and the Badgers sat down for media day on Tuesday. First-year head coach Luke Fickell said his excitement for upcoming camp and the season is overwhelming.

“Honestly, I’m not kidding, I couldn’t sleep last night,” said Fickell. “Maybe some other reasons why, but going away-- it just kind of shifting that mode for me is critical. You know, getting away [to Platteville,] sometimes you can control your emotions as well right you don’t hear all the different things you do and you just get locked into the things that you’re doing. We understand, you know, what we haven’t done it together whether it’s us is coaches obvious with all his players so you can feel there’s definitely a little bit of a different buzz inside these walls.”

All of the players at media day were universally excited for fall camp.

“Oh man, I am fired up,” said Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin quarterback. “Yeah, excited, you know, I think that it’s a great opportunity.”

“It’s pretty much the only time when it’s this much football,” said Chimere Dike, Wisconsin wide receiver. “Even during the season, your classes and stuff like that, but I think it’s a great growth opportunity for all the new faces to grow and we want to be complete to get to where we wanna be come fall.

“Camp is where it all comes together,” said Braelon Allen, Wisconsin running back. “Spring is obviously a little bit, throughout the summer not too much it’s not really fresh in our minds. Right now, I guess the first few days really go install.”

