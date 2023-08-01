Illinois man sentenced after Juneau Co. traffic stop leads to meth bust

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A federal judge sentenced an Illinois man to six years in prison Tuesday after being caught in Juneau Co. with nearly a pound of methamphetamine, the U.S. Justice Department announced.

According to federal prosecutors, a Wisconsin State Trooper stopped Leroy Hampton in November 2020 along I-90/94 for illegally tinted windows and an obstructed Illinois temporary license plate.

The trooper reported smelling marijuana coming from the car and said Hampton, 32, admitted having some in his backpack, the DOJ statement continued. The trooper reportedly found a cell phone in the car along with seven individually packaged bags containing the meth.

The DEA tested it and determined it was 99% pure, prosecutors claimed.

Wisconsin’s Dept. of Justice checked the phone and reported finding messages like those sent during drug deals.

Hampton pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute on May 9, 2023.

The federal agencies noted that in addition to the federal and state agencies, the Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office participated in the investigation.

