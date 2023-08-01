Illinois man sentenced after Juneau Co. traffic stop leads to meth bust

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A federal judge sentenced an Illinois man to six years in prison Tuesday after being caught in Juneau Co. with nearly a pound of methamphetamine, the U.S. Justice Department announced.

According to federal prosecutors, a Wisconsin State Trooper stopped Leroy Hampton in November 2020 along I-90/94 for illegally tinted windows and an obstructed Illinois temporary license plate.

The trooper reported smelling marijuana coming from the car and said Hampton, 32, admitted having some in his backpack, the DOJ statement continued. The trooper reportedly found a cell phone in the car along with seven individually packaged bags containing the meth.

The DEA tested it and determined it was 99% pure, prosecutors claimed.

Wisconsin’s Dept. of Justice checked the phone and reported finding messages like those sent during drug deals.

Hampton pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute on May 9, 2023.

The federal agencies noted that in addition to the federal and state agencies, the Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office participated in the investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Father of teen missing in Baraboo frustrated with investigation
Father of missing Sauk Co. teen frustrated with investigation, offers own theories
Large hail and damaging winds possible
Severe storms sweep through southern Wisconsin
Image of Alliant Energy's outage map at 9:30 p.m., on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Thousands without power in southern Wisconsin during Friday storms
CrossFit Athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games
CrossFit Games no longer in Madison next year

Latest News

The Brewers have reportedly traded for outfielder Mark Canha from the New York Mets.
Brewers acquire outfielder Mark Canha as Mets deal another veteran before trade deadline
(FILE) A Grey Wolf at Zoo New York. A new Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources wolf management...
Wisconsin officials add recommendations to new management plan to keep wolf population around 1,000
The department released a draft of a new wolf management plan in November.
Wisconsin officials add recommendations to new management plan
Camp Lejeune Class Action Notice Scam
3 US Marines died of carbon monoxide poisoning in a car. Vehicle experts explain how that can happen