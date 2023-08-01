Madison Common Council to discuss authorizing police body-camera pilot program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department is one step closer to launching a police body-worn camera pilot program.

The Police Oversight Board reviewed the police MPD submitted and voted to approve it Monday night.

Madison’s Common Council is scheduled to discuss fully authorizing the program at Tuesday night’s meeting. PCOB Independent Police Monitor Robert Copley said he supports the policy.

“There been plenty of items that were listed by multiple people in the public comments that I agree with and I think that as far as that transparency between MPD and the office, as well as the PCOB, can and will be resolved and secured,” Copley said.

Body cameras have been a topic of discussion in the City of Madison for some time. Last April, the Common Council voted in favor of the program. In a letter from City Attorney Mike Haas, the program could not move forward unless the Council reviewed MPD’s policy.

