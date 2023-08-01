Make-A-Wish grants young cancer patient’s wish for a new family swimming pool

A wish was granted for a young cancer patient in New York. (Source: WWNY)
By Brendan Straub and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) - A young girl battling a rare form of cancer got her wish granted this week.

Make-A-Wish helped grant 3-year-old Ellyannah’s wish for a new swimming pool for her and her family to enjoy.

Ellyannah was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma, a rare cancer that affects children mostly under the age of 5.

She was in remission for a while, but the cancer came back this past winter, and she’s had to resume monthly chemo treatments.

Now, the new pool is helping to keep her focused on being a kid.

“We’ve never been happier,” Allen Scholl, Ellyannah’s father, said. “The kids are having fun, and that’s what counts.”

Since the pool was built, Ellyannah’s parents said the kids have been enjoying it every day.

“They are definitely getting their use of it, that is for sure,” Scholl said.

To celebrate her new pool, Ellyannah was also greeted by her volunteer wish granters, who stopped by with some cupcakes and other goodies.

It was the first time the two women have been able to interact with Ellyannah in person.

“I’m just now getting to the point where I can do it without crying happy tears every single time,” volunteer Vickie Devlin said. “It’s so amazing to see the looks on their face.”

Ellyannah’s father said her wish being granted is helping them all more than anyone could imagine.

“There are a lot more kids out there in the same situation or even worse,” he said, “So, for an organization to be able to do this means a lot.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Father of teen missing in Baraboo frustrated with investigation
Father of missing Sauk Co. teen frustrated with investigation, offers own theories
Large hail and damaging winds possible
Severe storms sweep through southern Wisconsin
Image of Alliant Energy's outage map at 9:30 p.m., on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Thousands without power in southern Wisconsin during Friday storms
CrossFit Athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games
CrossFit Games no longer in Madison next year

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Trump charged by Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss
Congressman Tom Tiffany (R-WI) has revealed he does not plan to challenge Democratic Senator...
Republican Rep. Tiffany won’t run for US Senate in Wisconsin, leaving open field
His decision not to enter the race comes just under two months after fellow Republican U.S....
Republican Rep. Tiffany won’t run for US Senate in Wisconsin, leaving open field
UW Health University Hospital finished #1 in Wisconsin in U.S. News & World Report's rankings...
UW Health University Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary’s rank in Top 5 in U.S. News rankings
Two of Wisconsin’s top five hospitals are in Madison, including the one that topped the list...
UW Health University Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary’s rank in Top 5 in U.S. News rankings