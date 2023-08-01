Two dead in separate Waushara Co. drownings, sheriff’s office reports

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people died in drownings at different lakes over the weekend in Waushara County, officials reported Tuesday.

In the first drowning, the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office stated dispatchers were told at 5:30 p.m. that a 44-year-old man had drowned. He was in the water at Long Lake, in the Town of Springwater, and was trying to swim to shore from a boat when he went under the water.

Authorities found the man and attempted to save his life, the sheriff’s office continued. The Waushara Co. Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

Less than two hours later, around 7:10 p.m., a caller told dispatchers a man who had been on a boat on Silver Lake, in the Town of Marion, was in the water when he went under and couldn’t be found. Dive teams from Wautoma, Neshokro and Princeton attempted to find the man.

He was found the next morning and pronounced dead by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Neither victim was identified in the release.

