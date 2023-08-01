Two dead in separate Waushara Co. drownings, sheriff’s office reports

Drowning generic
Drowning generic(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people died in drownings at different lakes over the weekend in Waushara County, officials reported Tuesday.

In the first drowning, the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office stated dispatchers were told at 5:30 p.m. that a 44-year-old man had drowned. He was in the water at Long Lake, in the Town of Springwater, and was trying to swim to shore from a boat when he went under the water.

Authorities found the man and attempted to save his life, the sheriff’s office continued. The Waushara Co. Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

Less than two hours later, around 7:10 p.m., a caller told dispatchers a man who had been on a boat on Silver Lake, in the Town of Marion, was in the water when he went under and couldn’t be found. Dive teams from Wautoma, Neshokro and Princeton attempted to find the man.

He was found the next morning and pronounced dead by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Neither victim was identified in the release.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Father of teen missing in Baraboo frustrated with investigation
Father of missing Sauk Co. teen frustrated with investigation, offers own theories
Large hail and damaging winds possible
Severe storms sweep through southern Wisconsin
Image of Alliant Energy's outage map at 9:30 p.m., on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Thousands without power in southern Wisconsin during Friday storms
CrossFit Athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games
CrossFit Games no longer in Madison next year

Latest News

Congressman Tom Tiffany (R-WI) has revealed he does not plan to challenge Democratic Senator...
Republican Rep. Tiffany won’t run for US Senate in Wisconsin, leaving open field
His decision not to enter the race comes just under two months after fellow Republican U.S....
Republican Rep. Tiffany won’t run for US Senate in Wisconsin, leaving open field
UW Health University Hospital finished #1 in Wisconsin in U.S. News & World Report's rankings...
UW Health University Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary’s rank in Top 5 in U.S. News rankings
Two of Wisconsin’s top five hospitals are in Madison, including the one that topped the list...
UW Health University Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary’s rank in Top 5 in U.S. News rankings
Faherty
Clothing store Faherty to open at Hilldale