UW Health University Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary’s rank in Top 5 in U.S. News rankings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Two of Wisconsin’s top five hospitals are in Madison, including the one that topped the list this year, according to U.S. News and World Report.

The website released its top hospital rankings Tuesday, putting UW Health University Hospital in the #1 slot for Wisconsin. SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Madison, meanwhile, finished fifth in the state.

UW Health celebrated its first-place ranking in a statement and noted the continued success in the well-known survey of hospitals.

“As we reflect on 12 years as the best hospital in Wisconsin, I am proud of the teamwork it takes to maintain this level of excellence,” UW Health CEO Dr. Alex Kaplan said. “UW Health will continue to set the standard for remarkable care, innovative practices and health equity.”

In addition to its statewide position, several of University Hospital’s specialties earned spots on the national stage, including one that was found to be in the ten best in the U.S.

After finding itself in the top 15 hospitals for Obstetrics and Gynecology last year, the hospital moved up to the ninth spot in the nationwide rankings. Also, earning a spot in the U.S. rankings, which include the top 50 hospitals were Gastroenterology and GI Surgery (#44) and Orthopedics (#49), U.S. News reported. In all, the hospital was deemed to be ‘high performing’ in six specialties and 16 procedures or conditions.

Earning ‘high performing’ marks in 10 procedures or conditions landed SSM Health its fifth-place position among Wisconsin hospitals.

Best Pediatric Hospital

For pediatric hospitals, American Family Children’s Hospital took the number two slot in the state, behind Children’s Wisconsin Hospital. The Madison hospital was rated alongside University Health and found itself ranked 49th nationwide in pediatric cancer care and at #47 for pediatric cardiology and heart surgery.

