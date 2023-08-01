Warm Start To August

Above Normal Temperatures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hard to believe August is here, but it is! No big changes as we move into a new month and overall, a calmer stretch of weather as we move through the rest of the week. Temperatures will warm close to 90 with increasing humidity. Heading into the weekend, increasing rain chances will arrive. At this point, it does not look like a weekend washout. Heading into next week, cooler temperatures will return.

An isolated shower this evening, otherwise partly cloudy as we head into tonight. Overnight lows into the middle 60s with a light southerly wind. Partly to mostly sunny Wednesday with highs into the middle 60s. A light southerly wind of 5-10 mph. Mostly clear Wednesday night with lows into the middle 60s. Warming continues for Thursday and Friday with highs into the upper 80s and lows into the lower 60s. Mostly sunny skies should prevail through weeks end.

Scattered showers and storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday. It looks to be fairly scattered with the best coverage for the end of the weekend. Highs will be a few degrees on either side of 80 degrees. Dry weather, sunshine, and cooler temperatures return early next week where highs could be held into the 70s!

