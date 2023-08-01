Warm Start To August

Near 90 Later This Week
August Outlook
August Outlook(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Above Normal Temperatures
  • Weekend Storm Chances
  • Cooler Next Week
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hard to believe August is here, but it is! No big changes as we move into a new month and overall, a calmer stretch of weather as we move through the rest of the week. Temperatures will warm close to 90 with increasing humidity. Heading into the weekend, increasing rain chances will arrive. At this point, it does not look like a weekend washout. Heading into next week, cooler temperatures will return.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

An isolated shower this evening, otherwise partly cloudy as we head into tonight. Overnight lows into the middle 60s with a light southerly wind. Partly to mostly sunny Wednesday with highs into the middle 60s. A light southerly wind of 5-10 mph. Mostly clear Wednesday night with lows into the middle 60s. Warming continues for Thursday and Friday with highs into the upper 80s and lows into the lower 60s. Mostly sunny skies should prevail through weeks end.

Looking Ahead...

Scattered showers and storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday. It looks to be fairly scattered with the best coverage for the end of the weekend. Highs will be a few degrees on either side of 80 degrees. Dry weather, sunshine, and cooler temperatures return early next week where highs could be held into the 70s!

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Father of teen missing in Baraboo frustrated with investigation
Father of missing Sauk Co. teen frustrated with investigation, offers own theories
Large hail and damaging winds possible
Severe storms sweep through southern Wisconsin
Image of Alliant Energy's outage map at 9:30 p.m., on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Thousands without power in southern Wisconsin during Friday storms
CrossFit Athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games
CrossFit Games no longer in Madison next year

Latest News

Getting humid again by Thursday.
Temps & humidity on the rise
A Bit Warmer Today
Humidity on the rise next few days
Sunshine is expected through much of the week
A Bit Warmer Today
Temperatures stay a bit above average this week.
Mainly dry weather this week