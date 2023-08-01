Woman attacked on Madison’s west side, critically injured

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman is critically wounded after she was attacked on Madison’s west side.

Madison Police say the incident happened on the 5700 block of Raymond Road just before 6 p.m. Monday.

The victim was immediately taken to the hospital. Police describe her injuries as potentially life threatening, and that they believe she was targeted.

While officials are calling this incident a weapons violation, it is not clear what weapon was used in this attack.

MPD says they have not identified or arrested any suspects yet and this incident is under investigation. The Madison Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit will be leading the effort to locate who may be responsible.

Police add there is no threat to the public.

