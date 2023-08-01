Wisconsin WRs’ roles to expand under OC Longo’s offense

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin football is usually know for a dominate run game, but a new coach means a new offense and expanded roles for wide receivers.

“I think that the thing I love the most, after my wife and kids, are slot receivers,” said Phil Longo, Wisconsin offensive coordinator. “Because they are typically one of the most productive positions in the offense.”

“After my wife and kids, I think the thing I love the most are slot receivers” -Longo — Anderley Penwell (@anderleytv) August 1, 2023

Longo’s love of slot receivers is evident. He said that, after a solid offensive line and a quarter, a good slot receiver is the next-most important part of an offense.

“That’s a big standards we have to uphold,” said Skyler Bell, Wisconsin redshirt-sophomore wide receiver. “We gotta stay on his good side for-- what is it-- 15 more weeks. So, me being in the slot a bunch, we do throw the ball to the slot a good amount, I get to make plays a lot down the field, and space, things like that. And I think they use my skillset really well.”

Besides the wide receivers, the new offense means new roles for the rest of the offense.

“Going into this new offense, you don’t really have numbers in mind or anything, because you’re unsure of the opportunities that you’ll have,” said Braelon Allen, Wisconsin junior running back. “As long as I can continuously put good things on film and keep winning games, that’s the best thing I can do for myself.”

The Badgers start fall camp at UW-Platteville on Wednesday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.