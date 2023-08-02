Badgers head to another UW to begin football pre-season

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – Exactly one month before fans Jump Around for the first time, University of Wisconsin football players took the field in Platteville to open their preseason training camp.

While Camp Randall is being readied for the coming season, the Badgers decamped to a fellow UW System school and are prepping for Coach Luke Fickell’s debut season on the Pioneers home turf.

The incoming head coach explained the team wanted a place where they could focus on bonding and the Pioneers said they were happy to host the Badgers. UW-Platteville Chief Communications Officer Paul Erickson pointed out, as part of the same university system, they are all partners and collaborators.

“We know that the expectations are high for the Badgers this year and we hope that we can be a small part of what could be a very special season in Wisconsin,” he said.

UW-Platteville Chief Communications Officer Paul Erickson joins The Morning Show Wednesday to discuss hosting the Badgers and the Bears on campus.

More than 200 members of the UW football program made the 71-mile trek to Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Stadium to get ready.

Getting his teams out of town before the season is a Fickell tradition, he did this with his squads in Cincinnati as well. The Bearcats would claw their way over to Indiana for three weeks.

As for serving as another team’s pre-season respite, this isn’t UW-Platteville’s first rodeo. For nearly two decades, the Chicago Bears roared into town – and that experience may contain a bit of a good omen for the Badgers’ near future.

Chicago Bears Quarterback Jim McMahon carries his cooler and supply of light beer into his dorm at the University, Tuesday night, July 15, 1986, Plattville, Wi. The Super Bowl winning Bears begin their first day of workouts on Wednesday. (Mark Elias | AP Photo/ Mark Elias)

Mike Ditka, Walter Payton, Jim McMahon and company made their first trip to Platteville in 1984. Come 1985, they were doing the Super Bowl Shuffle.

“They had larger than life personalities,” Erickson recalled. “They just kind of owned Platteville. People flocked to come see them and they not only were a part of the campus for the practices, but they were out and about town. So, it was really an exciting time.”

The excitement for Platteville lasted for 18 seasons before the team found a new pre-season home following their 2002 trip.

“I think there were a lot of people who were working at Platteville when the Bears were here,” Erickson added. “(They) want to prove that we can do this again and we know what doing. We’ll be good hosts.”

