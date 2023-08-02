Beloit PD launches online tool to report certain crimes

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - In an effort they say to make responses more efficient, Beloit police launched this week an online tool for community members to report lesser crimes.

The questionnaire can be found here. While it does not replace calls to 911 for help with emergencies, Captain Christian Dalton said the resource is a way to get crimes like fraud, theft or vandalism filed right away.

“Officers can respond to more emergency-related calls for service, rather than responding to these lesser calls,” Dalton said.

Beloit self-reporting tool (Courtesy of Beloit Police Dept.)

After victims answer questions like “do you have a suspect” or detail how much was stolen, police supervisors will review the documents and have the case assigned to an officer within 24 hours, according to Dalton.

“It definitely makes it faster for the citizen because... if we’re busy, and it’s a lost property report or a theft or a vandalism, it may be some six to 8 hours depending on what we have going that day. Of course that just adds to the frustration for the citizen,” Dalton said.

BPD also writes online that victims can upload any photos or videos to the form. Upon submission, a full copy will be emailed along with the case number.

