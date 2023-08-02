A Bit More Uncomfortable for Thursday

Isolated showers tonight

Patchy fog for Thursday morning

A mixed bag of weather for the weekend

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today was a bit more humid than yesterday with our temperatures topping off in the mid-80s. This evening there is a chance that we could see some isolated showers across central Wisconsin, pushing into our northern counties. By midnight most of those showers should have weakened.

Overnight lows will bring us back down to the mid-60s, and we could be seeing some patchy fog developing before sunrise, then burning off by mid-morning. Tomorrow is looking to be a bit warmer and more humid with highs in the upper 80s. A weak frontal boundary will be settling across our area, and that could help to increase the instability for showers and thunderstorms to develop in the evening. By midnight, we’ll be back to clearer skies as the boundary moves south of us.

What’s Coming Up...

For Friday we’ll stay on the northern side of the front, and we’ll see winds switch around to more of a northerly trajectory. Dewpoints and temperatures will drop, and highs will be back to the lower to mid-80s.

Looking Ahead...

For the weekend, we’re looking for a mixed back of weather. Saturday is looking like the best of the two days to get out. By Saturday evening and into Sunday, we’ll be seeing the chance of showers on the increase. Temperatures on Sunday will only be reaching into the upper 70s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.