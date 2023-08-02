Brewers activate Wade Miley from injured list and send Owen Miller to the minors

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Wade Miley throws during the first inning of a baseball game...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Wade Miley throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Milwaukee.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Wade Miley came off the 15-day injured list Wednesday and utilityman Owen Miller was optioned to Triple-A Nashville.

Miley is scheduled to start when the Brewers close a three-game series at Washington.

The 36-year-old Miley has gone 6-2 with a 3.06 ERA in 13 starts for the Brewers during a season that has included a pair of trips to the injured list. Miley was out from mid-May to mid-June with a left lat strain. He returned to make five starts before going back on the injured list July 17 with discomfort in his throwing elbow.

Miller, 26, has batted .264 with a .303 on-base percentage, five homers, 27 RBIs and 13 steals in 86 games for the Brewers. He owned an .876 OPS at the end of May but has struggled since. Miller hit .178 (13 of 73) with a .213 on-base percentage in July.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Father of teen missing in Baraboo frustrated with investigation
Father of missing Sauk Co. teen frustrated with investigation, offers own theories
Large hail and damaging winds possible
Severe storms sweep through southern Wisconsin
Image of Alliant Energy's outage map at 9:30 p.m., on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Thousands without power in southern Wisconsin during Friday storms
CrossFit Athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games
CrossFit Games no longer in Madison next year

Latest News

FILE - Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas celebrates after a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions in...
Browns tackle Joe Thomas was an iron man, the Wisconsin native on his NFL journey to the Hall of Fame
Wisconsin OC Phil Longo speaks on football media day.
Wisconsin WRs’ roles to expand under OC Longo’s offense
The Brewers have traded for reliever Andrew Chafin from the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Brewers acquire Chafin from the Diamondbacks and send Strzelecki to Arizona in swap of relievers
Milwaukee Brewers' Andruw Monasterio hits an RBI single during the second inning of a baseball...
Brewers snap 4-game skid with 6-4 victory over Nationals following trade deadline additions