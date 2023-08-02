F-35 flyover will be performed for CrossFit Games opening ceremony

The 115th Fighter Wing of the Air National Guard will perform the low-level flyover around 1:45 p.m., the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs stated.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A formation of F-35 jets will fly near the Alliant Energy Center in Madison Wednesday to celebrate the opening ceremony of the NOBULL CrossFit Games.

The agency pointed out that residents on Madison’s east side may see and hear the two-ship aircraft formation passing between 1-2 p.m.

This year marks the last one that the CrossFit Games will be hosted in Madison, Destination Madison told NBC15 on Saturday. The Games have been held in Wisconsin’s capital city since 2017, with Destination Madison estimating the event generated an estimated $12 million in revenue last year.

The 2023 games started Tuesday and run through Sunday, Aug. 6.

