Funeral service set for Madison Marine who died of CO poisoning in North Carolina

LCpl. Tanner Kaltenberg was one of three U.S. Marines who suffered carbon monoxide poisoning.
Pender County Sheriff’s Office stated that autopsies were conducted Wednesday by the North Carolina Office of Medical Examiner.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Funeral arrangements have been set for a U.S. Marine from Madison who suffered carbon monoxide poisoning in North Carolina.

The funeral for LCpl. Tanner Kaltenberg, 19, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Verona Area High School, according to Gunderson Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the service begins at the school, located at 234 Wildcat Way, in Verona. The burial will be held at Verona Cemetery.

Those who would like to post online condolences may do so on Gunderson Funeral Home’s website.

LCpl Merax Dockery, LCpl Ivan Garcia, and LCpl Tanner Kaltenberg
LCpl Merax Dockery, LCpl Ivan Garcia, and LCpl Tanner Kaltenberg(U.S. Marine Corps)

Kaltenberg was one of three U.S. Marines who suffered carbon monoxide poisoning while in a parked car at a North Carolina gas station late last month. The Marines identified the other two men as LCpl. Merax Dockery and LCpl. Ivan Garcia.

Kaltenberg had joined the Marines in May 2021 and was serving as a Motor Vehicle Operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marines Logistics Group. His previous assignments included stints in San Diego and Missouri. He had earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Medal, the Navy Arctic Service Ribbon, and the Global War on Terror Service Medal.

