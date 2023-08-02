Humidity makes a comeback

Partly cloudy & warm today

Even warmer, more humid Thursday

Weekend rain likely

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ve had a nice, short break from the humidity but of course, we knew it was just a matter of time before it came back to us. You’ll notice more humidity over the next two days. Then our attention will turn to a rain system that will arrive over the weekend.

What’s Coming Up...

Starting off mostly sunny today, becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon and evening. Dew points won’t be too high, but you’ll definitely notice a bit of added humidity compared to the drier air we’ve had in place the past few days. High temperatures will reach the mid and upper 80s this afternoon.

Partly cloudy overnight, with mild temperatures in the upper 60s by early Thursday morning.

Humidity increases Thursday, feeling a bit uncomfortable at times. High temperatures will be slightly warmer with more locations making it into the upper 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy through the day, with a slight chance for a shower around dinnertime.

Looking Ahead...

A bit less humid on Friday, with cooler temperatures. We’ll be watching for a rainy system to move in over the weekend, but at this point, the entire weekend doesn’t look like a washout.

Saturday will likely be the better and drier of the two weekend days, as rain looks to hold off until later in the day or even overnight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look likely on Sunday, with cool temperatures in the 70s. If you have plans to be outside, you’ll definitely want some rain gear handy.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.