Janesville driver accused of 4th OWI after crashing into vehicles

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver allegedly crashed into multiple vehicles, including a police cruiser, and went the wrong way down the road while intoxicated, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reports.

A caller told authorities around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday that a Jeep Wrangler was veering all over the road before pulling over near the 5100 block of East US Highway 14. A witness was going to check on the driver, but the Jeep pulled away and struck two vehicles before going westbound on US Highway 14.

Wisconsin State Patrol troopers and Janesville Police Department officers attempting to stop the Jeep found it going the wrong way on the highway, near North Harmony Townhall Road. Vehicles were forced to get out of the way because of the wrong-way driver, officials noted.

A sergeant attempted to stop the Jeep by pulling in front of it to force the Jeep driver to stop. The Jeep hit the JPD squad car during the maneuver and officials detained the driver.

The Janesville resident is accused of operating while intoxicated- fourth offense and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

No one was hurt in the three crashes, Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office added.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Father of teen missing in Baraboo frustrated with investigation
Father of missing Sauk Co. teen frustrated with investigation, offers own theories
Large hail and damaging winds possible
Severe storms sweep through southern Wisconsin
Image of Alliant Energy's outage map at 9:30 p.m., on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Thousands without power in southern Wisconsin during Friday storms
CrossFit Athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games
CrossFit Games no longer in Madison next year

Latest News

The Wisconsin Badgers begin their preseason training camp at UW-Platteville, on Aug. 2, 2023.
Badgers head to another UW to begin football pre-season
Temperatures and humidity on the rise for Thursday
A Bit More Uncomfortable for Thursday
UWPD unveiled its new BadgerSAFE safety app which is designed to let people stay in touch with...
UWPD’s new app lets loved ones ensure your walks are safe, know if you’re okay, and calls police with one-click
A new app from the University of Wisconsin Police Dept. promises to offer safety and a little...
UWPD’s new app lets loved ones ensure your walks are safe, know if you’re okay
In an effort they say to make responses more efficient, Beloit police launched this week an...
Beloit PD launches online tool to report certain crimes