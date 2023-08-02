Madison approves pilot program for police body cams

(KPTV)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:38 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After hours of discussion, Madison’s Common Council voted 16 to 4 in favor of implementing a body cam program for the Madison Police Department.

Ahead of the decision other agencies in the area shared their thoughts on the program and what it means for the city, and MPD.

A link to the discussion and more on the program can be found here.

