Mercyhealth, UW-Whitewater team up for annual cardiac arrest training

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - Responding to a cardiac arrest is something athletic trainers have been trained to do for years but have now been in the spotlight across the country after recent events.

Mercyhealth and UW-Whitewater partnered to train for cardiac arrest in athletes on Wednesday as a part of an annual training.

“It can happen at any age, any sport, at any time,” Dr. Dennys Maldonado, a Family Sports Medicine Physician at Mercyhealth, said.

The annual Emergency Action Plan training brings together athletic trainers, local EMS and physicians.

“Us as staff, we try to make sure that everybody is ready. Nobody here wants to do this but we want to be prepared when it is time to do so because time equals life, right?” Maldonado said.

The annual training covers everything from taking care of a downed athlete, placing them on a spine board and working on skills needed to safely remove helmets and shoulder pads.

Although they say the situations are rare, Assistant Athletic Trainer at Mercyhealth Emma Kopp said it’s their way to become comfortable with situations that are uncomfortable.

“We can do it in a calm and an efficient manner to make sure that the athlete gets the proper care they need,” Kopp said.

In the training, heat-related illnesses and spinal injuries were covered along with what to do in the event of a cardiac arrest, which is something that has been on the minds of many across the U.S.

“Although new to a lot of people, it’s something that’s we’ve always practiced and take very seriously because we just never know when something like that is going to happen,” Dr. Maldonado said.

Mercyhealth and UW-Whitewater say they are continually training for such events.

Athletic trainers advice to the general public is to know your general CPR techniques. They say, when in doubt, start with chest compressions because that is the biggest thing that can save somebody’s life.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.