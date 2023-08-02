MPD: Shots fired at Elver Park, no one hurt

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is in custody and Madison Police are investigating after getting reports of gunfire at Elver Park Tuesday night.

Police received reports that a man was threatening other people at the park with a gun, and that shots were fired. An officer confirms shots were heard as well, but no injuries were reported.

People in the park were moved away from the area where the man who was reported to have the gun was.

The man was eventually taken into custody, and police recovered a gun as well.

Multiple people are being interviewed as investigations continue.

