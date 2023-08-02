‘No deal’ made in Leinenkugel’s strike

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - New details are emerging about the strike happening at the Leinenkugel’s Brewery in Chippewa Falls.

Tom Strickland, a member of Teamsters Local 662, says no agreement was reached Tuesday in a meeting held with parent company Molson Coors.

The meeting was reportedly short, and no new meetings have been scheduled at this point. Strickland says the workers will “be back on the sidewalks for now.”

Molson Coors released the following statement:

“Our offer from the start has been competitive and exceeded local-market rates for similar unionized roles. We remain engaged in discussions and are hopeful for a resolution.”

Union representatives released the following statement:

“The Teamsters remain engaged in a ULP strike because the company has refused to improve the offer it made prior to the beginning of the work stoppage. We are extremely grateful to everyone in the community who has stood in solidarity with us. We hope Molson Coors comes to its senses soon.”

WEAU also reached out to Leinenkugel’s but has not received a response.

