Regional Weekend Forecast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rainy system will be moving out of the Rockies at the end of the workweek, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms back to the Great Lakes region for the weekend. If you have plans to be outside, you’ll want to have a rain jacket or umbrella handy and keep an eye on the radar.

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

Southern Wisconsin

Friday will be partly cloudy to partly sunny, with high temperatures in the mid-80s for most. Saturday looks a bit more overcast, with a few peeks of sunshine here and there. Dew points will be a bit higher so you may notice an increase in humidity. High temperatures will stay in the lower 80s and upper 70s.

There’s a chance for a few showers later in the day on Saturday, but the majority of the rain will likely arrive on Sunday. Scattered storms and showers look likely on Sunday, with temperatures much cooler in the mid-70s.

Northeastern Wisconsin

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected on Friday, with more clouds moving in later in the day. High temperatures will reach the 70s along the lakeshore, with mid-80s farther inland. Mainly overcast on Saturday but most of the day should remain dry. There will be a chance for a few showers to sneak in later in the day.

Rain looks most likely Saturday night into Sunday, with scattered showers lasting through the day. Temperatures will be cooler: only in the mid-70s for most.

Northwestern Wisconsin & Eastern Minnesota

Partly cloudy skies for Friday, with increasing clouds through the second half of the day. High temperatures will be in the 80s for most, with comfortable humidity levels.

Mainly clouds for Saturday, with high temperatures staying a bit cooler. The farther west you are, the more likely you are to get in on the rain a bit earlier in the day on Saturday. East of the Mississippi, the rain should hold off until at least Saturday evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look likely through Sunday, with temperatures down in the 70s.

Eastern Iowa & Northern Illinois

Partly cloudy skies on Friday, with temperatures reaching the mid and upper 80s. It will be a bit cooler along the lake in Chicago, with highs staying in the 70s.

On Saturday, a few showers and storms could move in along the Mississippi during the day. Farther east is more likely to stay dry through Saturday until after sunset. Highs will stay in the 80s, with slightly higher humidity.

Scattered storms and showers continue to move in Saturday night to Sunday, lasting off and on through the day. Temperatures will be cooler thanks to the rain, with highs staying in the 70s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.