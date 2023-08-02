Republican congressman requests video of Rep. Van Orden allegedly cursing at teen pages

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Republican Representative Bryan Steil is looking into whether or not his colleague Derrick Van Orden yelled at high school pages at the United States Capitol Rotunda in Washington D.C.

On Wednesday, Rep. Steil said he requested video from the U.S. Capitol Police to find out if allegations made against Van Orden are true or not.

On Tuesday, Democratic Representative Mark Pocan alleged that the video could show Van Orden swearing at high school assistants who were taking a photograph on the floor of the rotunda during the evening hours of July 26 and morning hours of July 27. Pocan referenced national media outlet reporting that suggested Van Orden swore at the high school assistants, called them lazy and behaved in a “potentially abusive way”. Pocan asked Steil to request that the video become public, saying Steil being the chairman of the House Committee on Administration gives him authority over U.S. Capitol security.

”I’m always a believer that openness and transparency is the way to go,” Rep. Steil said. “This video involves minors and so I’ve reached out to the U.S. Capitol Police to get their advice.”

Rep. Steil said he requested the video footage and is waiting on a response from U.S. Capitol Police.

He has not spoken with Van Orden about the allegations.

“I have not had an in-depth conversation with Derrick on it,” Steil said. “I don’t know exactly what transpired and so we’ll see. I’d defer anything to him to comment on it.”

Rep. Van Orden released the following statement on July 27:

“The Capitol Rotunda served as a field hospital where countless Union soldiers died fighting to free men in the Civil War. I have long said our nation’s Capitol is a symbol of the sacrifice our servicemen and women have made for this country and should never be treated like a frat house common room. Threatening a congressman with bad press to excuse poor behavior is a reminder of everything that’s wrong with Washington. Luckily, bad press has never bothered me and if it’s the price I pay to stand up for what’s right, then so be it.”

GOP Congressman Van Orden represents Wisconsin’s 3rd District including Adams, Juneau and Grant Counties.

