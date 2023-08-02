Resigned Dane Co. Youth Justice facility includes art from youth, local artists

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Department of Human Services facility in Dane County underwent a redesign, allowing staff in the building to better serve the nearly 1,000 at-risk youth they see each year.

The newly redesigned Youth Justice and Prevention Facility is officially open and brings all Youth Justice-related services under one roof, according to the Office of the County Executive.

The upcycled facility, formerly known as the Neighborhood Intervention Program (NIS) Building, is home to the NIS program, which began in 1987 in response to concerns related to minority youth in the county. Today, nearly 1,000 at-risk kids benefit from the program.

Wednesday, County Executive Joe Parisi joined Youth Justice Manager Andre Johnson and other area leaders to celebrate the remodel.

“Everyone deserves a second chance, sometimes a third chance and fourth chance,” Parisi said. “It’s how we learn, it’s how we grow, and it’s what we believe young people in our community deserve. Ultimately, we’re here today to say thank you to the folks who this work and thank you to families who participate.”

According to Division Administration for the Children, Youth and Families Division, Dr. Martha Stacker, youth with NIS and local artists collaborated to decorate the building, both inside and out.

Dane Co. youth, local artists design revitalized Youth Justice & Prevention Facility (WMTV)

“I want to thank the youth. They are the voice that matters in our community, and they are the future. They had a say in pretty much all of this building,” Dr. Stacker said Wednesday. “Also, I want to take a moment to thank our staff. We literally gutted this building. It is a labor of love and everything that you see in here they had a say so in as well.”

Organizers said the new facility’s mural has a floral theme in honor of the various stages of growth. They added staff continue to promote a positive impact on family, community and education through redirecting the at-risk youth in the NIS program.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.