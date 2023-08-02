‘Senseless tragedy’: Elderly man dies after being attacked by pack of dogs

Authorities in Hawaii say an investigation is underway after a man was fatally attacked by a pack of dogs. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - An investigation is underway in Hawaii after an elderly man was killed by a pack of dogs.

KHNL reports that a man in his 70s was mauled by four dogs on Tuesday morning while in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision.

A witness said he saw the man being attacked on the road by a group of large dogs. They were able to chase the dogs off and call 911.

Police officers said they saw a man lying unconscious in the roadway when they arrived at the scene.

According to authorities, the victim was taken to the hospital but ultimately died.

“There is currently no evidence that the victim provoked this horrific attack,” Police Chief Ben Moszkowicz said.

His identity is currently being withheld until identification is made and the next of kin is contacted. An autopsy is also scheduled to determine the man’s cause of death.

Police said the dogs’ owners were not home at the time of the attack.

The owners have since surrendered the dogs, along with a litter of 10 puppies to the Hawaii County Animal Control and Protection Agency.

Police have opened a negligent and failure to control a dangerous dog case. It is considered a felony crime.

“This incident is a senseless tragedy that could have been avoided,” Moszkowicz said.

If convicted, the dogs’ owners could face up to ten years in prison, a $25,000 fine along with the dogs being euthanized.

Hawaii County police said investigators are looking into claims that the dogs were reported as stray animals in the past.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Father of teen missing in Baraboo frustrated with investigation
Father of missing Sauk Co. teen frustrated with investigation, offers own theories
Large hail and damaging winds possible
Severe storms sweep through southern Wisconsin
Image of Alliant Energy's outage map at 9:30 p.m., on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Thousands without power in southern Wisconsin during Friday storms
CrossFit Athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games
CrossFit Games no longer in Madison next year

Latest News

Mercyhealth and UW-Whitewater partner to train for cardiac arrest in athletes on Wednesday as a...
Mercyhealth, UW-Whitewater team up for annual cardiac arrest training
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov....
Trump lawyer hints at a First Amendment defense in the Jan. 6 case. Some legal experts are dubious
The Wisconsin Badgers begin their preseason training camp at UW-Platteville, on Aug. 2, 2023.
Badgers head to another UW to begin football pre-season
Temperatures and humidity on the rise for Thursday
A Bit More Uncomfortable for Thursday
UWPD unveiled its new BadgerSAFE safety app which is designed to let people stay in touch with...
UWPD’s new app lets loved ones ensure your walks are safe, know if you’re okay, and calls police with one-click