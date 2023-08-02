UWPD’s new app lets loved ones ensure your walks are safe, know if you’re okay, and calls police with one-click

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A new app from the University of Wisconsin Police Dept. promises to offer safety and a little more piece of mind – and you don’t have to be a student or staff member to use it.

The free BadgerSAFE Safety App allows users to contact UWPD directly via phone or text and includes several other built-in safety features, one of which lets a friend walk virtually with someone to make sure they get where they are going safely.

When activated, the Friend Walk feature sends real-time location updates to a trusted friend or family member so they would see if the user made it to their intended destination.

“I’m OK” provides users an easy way to send that simple, but important, message to someone when an emergency or dangerous situation is happening around them.

While UWPD emphasizes that someone should always call or text 911 in an emergency, the app also allows people to reach out to UWPD’s dispatchers with just one click. When someone at the other end is free, they will follow up with the user.

Recognizing that many students live off-campus and those who don’t tend to venture out, the app also included off-campus emergency alerts. In these instances, the app will send a notification when there is a significant threat in off-campus locations where students frequently live or got to.

UWPD pointed out the app is available to everyone; they do not need to be a student or part of the UW community to download it. Also, no account is needed to start using it.

According to Apple App Store’s App Privacy listing, the app will may collect the following data: precise and coarse location, email address, and name.

The Google Play Store shows Approximate and Precise location could be collected, as well as the name and email address, crash logs and diagnostics, and device IDs. The Play Store also notes all of that data is encrypted in transit.

