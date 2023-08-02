Visitors from Texas find hidden treasure in Dodge Co. park

HORICON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family visiting from Texas was just out for a hike at Ledge Park in Dodge County this week. That’s where they found buried treasure- in the form of what looked like a sprinkler head.

Elizabeth Ellis noticed it just sitting on the ground and thought it was odd. She decided to pull it up and found silver, gold and a card. This card led them to Nathan Kippley, who writes poems and books to lead people to treasure he hides around the state.

Ellis isn’t exactly sure how much the treasure is valued monetarily, but said the adventure is worth it.

“It’s worth a ton of memories and awesome exciting thing, it’s definitely to me a once in a lifetime experience,” Ellis said.

And giving people the experience is why Kippley hides the treasure in the first place.

“I hope people join our adventure,” Kippley said. “Whether it’s reading a good book in the winter or actually getting out in nature.”

Kippley started doing treasure hiding during the COVID-19 quarantine. He hides the treasure with his family, then writes poems or books which lead people to the treasures. Kippley estimates hundreds of people have gone on his hunts.

Anyone can join the adventure and hunt for treasure. Just go to pirateislandclub.com to read poems and start the expedition.

