Birth control pills recalled amid concerns over effectiveness

The recall announcement said the lots tested low for ascorbic acid, which might impact the...
The recall announcement said the lots tested low for ascorbic acid, which might impact the effectiveness of the pills and result in unplanned pregnancy.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two lots of Tydemy birth control pills are being recalled over possible reduced effectiveness, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

Tydemy is produced by Lupin Pharmaceuticals.

The affected lots were distributed in the U.S. between June 3, 2022, and May 31, 2023. They are set to expire in January and September 2024.

The recall announcement said the lots tested low for ascorbic acid, which might impact the effectiveness of the pills and result in unplanned pregnancy.

High levels of an impurity were also found.

Lupin said it hasn’t received any reports of adverse effects or unexpected pregnancies related to the pills.

The company advises people who use Tydemy to continue taking it but to contact their health care provider to determine an alternate birth control plan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father of teen missing in Baraboo frustrated with investigation
Father of missing Sauk Co. teen frustrated with investigation, offers own theories
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Large hail and damaging winds possible
Severe storms sweep through southern Wisconsin
Image of Alliant Energy's outage map at 9:30 p.m., on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Thousands without power in southern Wisconsin during Friday storms
CrossFit Athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games
CrossFit Games no longer in Madison next year

Latest News

Police officers cordon off the scene of a stabbing rampage near a subway station in Seongnam,...
13 hurt when a man rams a car onto a sidewalk, stabs pedestrians, police in South Korea say
Marshall PD: Fleeing suspect shoots at officer
Marshall PD: Fleeing suspect shoots at officer
A shooting victim who lost her 97-year-old mother in the shooting shares her emotions. (Source:...
Survivor reacts as Tree of Life synagogue gunman sentenced to death
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House...
Republicans no longer criticize Trump over Jan. 6