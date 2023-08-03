Former NFL player Bruce Collie speaks out about the loss of his daughter in Lake Winnebago plane crash

Bruce Collie said his daughter was a devoted aviator
By Jason Zimmerman and WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - 30-year-old Devyn Reiley of Guadalupe, Texas, had just taken off from EAA AirVenture - when the plane she piloted came down minutes later. She was the daughter of former NFL player and two-time Super Bowl winner Bruce Collie.

As the oldest of 13 children, Devyn Reiley shared a passion for aviation with her father. He first started flying when he was a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

“Devyn was the first one of my children to really take to aviation and it started, I’ve got photos of her at 6 years old flying an airplane. So from day one, she was into aviation,” reminisced Bruce Collie.

The World War Two era T-6 Texan Devyn she was flying this past Saturday, July 29, 2023, is a plane she bought about a year ago. The passenger on board, 20-year-old Zach Colliemoreno, who also died, was a friend from Devyn’s flight school. Prior to the crash, they took off together, on a maneuvering run.

“She was very much tested, qualified in it, we don’t know what happened. Obviously, the NTSB is going to come out with something three years, two years, three years but it’s really irrelevant. She died living life. She died living what she wanted to do,” said Bruce Collie

He added that his daughter had been to AirVenture several times and it was a favorite event for her.

The tragedy on Saturday has been devastating for the entire family.

“It’s been tough, but we’re a family of faith of Jesus Christ and we know Devyn is absent of body present but with the Lord. And I tell my children it’s like she’s gone to a trip to Mars or something and she’s just changed locations, and we’re going to meet her at that same location and that’s the promise we have thru Jesus Christ and the resurrection,” Bruce Collie explained.

The family has also launched a Facebook page, as they establish a scholarship fund to promote women in aviation, which Devyn had advocated.

A memorial service will take place this Saturday at the airport in San Marcos, Texas, where Collie expects three to five hundred people to pay their respects.

