Four displaced by downtown Madison fire

Four people were displaced early Thursday morning after a fire in the bathroom of a downtown apartment, the Madison Fire Dept. reported.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
According to the Madison Fire Dept., a caller told dispatchers that smoke and flames were coming from the bathroom of the 2-flat apartment, in the 200 block of S. Bedford St.

Firefighters arrived at the home shortly before 1 a.m. and attacked the blaze, bringing it under control in a matter of minutes, the fire dept. stated.

No injuries were reported, MFD said. It added that, in addition to the four people, a dog and two kittens needed to sleep elsewhere after the fire. The Red Cross was helping them find a place to stay while the home is being repaired.

