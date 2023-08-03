Madison Police Dept. working on next steps of body camera pilot program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is working on the next steps of a body camera pilot program for its officers after the plan was approved Tuesday night at the city’s Common Council meeting.

Lieutenant Ed Marshall said a lot needs to be worked on before they can determine when the program will commence.

“What can’t be denied is that departments nationwide are going to this technology and they are expecting this technology,” Marshall said.

City of Madison does not have a body worn camera system in place currently- something many departments in south central Wisconsin already have. Now, that’s set to change. MPD is preparing to launch the pilot program in its North District, which includes the area near Madison College, Warner Park, East High School and the Dane County Airport.

“Now we just look at the next step, OK, the the steps get bigger,” Marshall said. “Now we have to formulate a what this study is going to look like, what are the variables and what are the data points that we want to measure? What are? What are the baselines for these points?”

It will take place in Alder Charles Myadze’s district. Myadze previously served on the body camera feasibility committee.

“I believe by having the camera, actually that will actually bridge the gap between the marginalized community and MPD,” Myadze said.

Officers in the area will wear body cameras over a 90-day period. After those 90 days, the department will look into what worked and what didn’t.

“There will be some time in the front end acquiring the systems, getting people trained and they’ll be time on the back end of trying to compile this data and and create a report that we can provide to our leadership,” Marshall said.

The program was originally supposed to launch this summer. Marshall said they may look to do it next summer because the warm weather takes away the variable of wearing a jacket covering the camera.

