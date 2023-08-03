Madison police looks for suspect who stole car at Kwik Trip last month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department is searching for a man accused of stealing a car from a Kwik Trip in Madison three hours after he was dropped off there.

On Wednesday afternoon, MPD released a picture of the man and are asking for help identifying him.

According to the police department, he was dropped off at the Kwik Trip, on Maple Grove Drive, shortly after 3 p.m., on July 25. He left afterwards but came back about three hours later and it was then he allegedly stole a gray Chevrolet Malibu.

He was last seen on the Beltline, heading east toward I-90. As of Thursday, the police department has not located the sedan.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at p3tips.com. The police department noted that both places allow to you report the information anonymously.

The Madison Police Dept. is searching for the suspect who is accused stealing a car from a Kwik Trip, on July 25, three hours after he was first dropped off at the store. (Madison Police Dept.)

