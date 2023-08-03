Man dead in Neenah after he was shot by police

Authorities say the man had a weapon when police confronted him on an arrest warrant Wednesday evening
Police say they were trying to arrest the man who had a warrant, and he had a weapon.
By Holly Brantley and WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led to an officer fatally shooting a person in Neenah when trying to arrest him.

The sheriff’s office says the man had a warrant for his arrest when the Lake Winnebago Area MEG Unit confronted him at a Mobil gas station at 521 S. Commercial St. and had a weapon when an officer shot him. It happened shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Lifesaving efforts were started and the 37-year-old man was taken to ThedaCare Neenah, but he died from his injuries. No officers were hurt.

State law requires outside agencies to investigate when a police officer is involved in a shooting.

The Winnebago Area MEG is comprised of agencies within Outagamie, Winnebago, Fond du Lac, and Calumet Counties along with DCI (Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations).

Bruce Sauriol lives near the gas station. “I just heard sirens go by the house and just didn’t think anything of it because a lot of sirens the fire stations right there, and looked over and saw a lot of police activities and just kind of walked down there and saw they had a gas station all taped off, and like I said, a lot of police presence.”

“A couple of years ago my neighbor got shot, so I’m already kind of dealing with that. This neighborhood has declined, I would have to say in the past few years no question about it. It’s not as safe as it used to be,” Sauriol added.

More information regarding this incident will be provided on Thursday, August 3, 2023. There is no threat to the community.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father of teen missing in Baraboo frustrated with investigation
Father of missing Sauk Co. teen frustrated with investigation, offers own theories
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Large hail and damaging winds possible
Severe storms sweep through southern Wisconsin
Image of Alliant Energy's outage map at 9:30 p.m., on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Thousands without power in southern Wisconsin during Friday storms
CrossFit Athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games
CrossFit Games no longer in Madison next year

Latest News

Police are responding to a gas station in downtown Marshall, WI, Wednesday night.
Marshall PD: Fleeing suspect shoots at officer
Marshall PD: Fleeing suspect shoots at officer
Marshall PD: Fleeing suspect shoots at officer
A Warm and humid day coming up.
Warm and Humid Today
Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler has been elected as the new Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief ...
Wisconsin Supreme Court chief justice accuses liberals of ‘raw exercise of overreaching power’