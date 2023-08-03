Marshall PD: Fleeing suspect shoots at officer

Police are responding to a gas station in downtown Marshall, WI, Wednesday night.
Police are responding to a gas station in downtown Marshall, WI, Wednesday night.(NBC15/Tyler Peters)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marshall, Wis. (WMTV) - The Marshall Police Department shares new details about a shots fired in incident near Caps and Corks Liquor Store Wednesday night.

The department says officers arrived to the liquor store at 518 Plaza Drive, just before 8 p.m. following reports of a robbery. Upon arrival, police found the suspect, tried to make contact, but he ran away.

During the pursuit, Marshall Police say the suspect fired one round towards an officer. No one was hit.

Following the gun fire, multiple agencies including Monona PD, Middleton PD, Dane County Sheriff’s Dept. and Wisconsin State Patrol all responded to the scene.

The suspect, fleeing to a nearby residential area, got away for about an hour and a half before being found and arrested by pursuing officers at 9:01 p.m., according to police.

The Dane County Sheriff’s office will be investigating the shots fired incident while the Marshall Police Dept. will investigate the robbery.

Anyone with additional information into this incident is asked to contact the Marshall Police Dept.

