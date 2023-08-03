MPD: Food truck set on fire behind Swagat restaurant in Madison

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Investigators are reviewing video and digital evidence to find who set fire to a food truck behind an Indian restaurant on Madison’s far west side.

According to the Madison Police Department, the video revealed a person was near the food truck, which was parked behind the Swagat Indian restaurant, between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Officers were alerted to the fire and responded to the scene, in the 700 block of N. High Point Road, around 9:30 a.m. The MPD report did not indicate how badly the food truck was damaged.

The Madison Fire Department as well as agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, aided with the investigation, which remains ongoing, the police department added.

